Tuesday, 14 July 2020 – Faded TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has finally opened up on claims that skirt chasing Governor, Hassan Joho, embarrassed her badly after he repossessed a Porsche that he had gifted her in the middle of the road along Mombasa Road when their affair hit a snag.

Just to remind you the story, Betty was given a Porsche by Joho when they were dating.

However, the Governor didn’t give her the logbook and when they parted ways, rumours surfaced online that he sent his security to repossess the expensive car along Mombasa Road while she was leaving work at KTN studios, forcing her to take a cab.

But speaking in an interview on Radio Maisha, Betty trashed the rumours, saying that they were circulated by a close friend of her at that time, who was jealous of her success.

“No. That was not true. I read a story I’m like ‘are they talking about me?’.”

“That never happened.”

“That was just a creation by a former friend who wanted to tarnish my name because they saw I was progressing and I decided I won’t fight back,” she said.

Regarding her current relationship with her former sponsor, Joho, Betty said that they are still in good terms.

Listen to the full interview of Betty Kyallo answering the hard questions.

