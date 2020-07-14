Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta after she was ousted from her position as the Chairperson of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Speaking on Tuesday, the no-nonsense MP, however, advised Uhuru to be careful who he appoints to take over her position as well as those of her colleagues who were de-whipped.

This is after it emerged that the Jubilee Party was considering handing some of the positions, both in the Senate and the National Assembly, to leaders from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s faction.

“Some members were dethroned but when you look at the performance, no problem.”

“What we are saying is the persons to take over these jobs must not be from the minority,” she stated.

In her statement, she explained that the move was illegal and unconstitutional because the majority and minority sections had their roles clearly cut out.

“The governance structure, according to our Constitution, has the majority and minority.”

“I want to advise the president against allowing the appointment of minority members of Parliament into the positions which we in the majority lost,” stated Wahome.

Wahome was among 16 Jubilee MPs who were ejected from their respective Parliamentary Committees.

According to reports, Jubilee party had awarded the vacant slots to ODM leaders at the expense of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies.

“The handshake may mean cooperation and look for ways of working together but there is no way it is okay.”

“It will be unconstitutional and illegal,” Wahome added.

