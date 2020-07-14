Tuesday July 14, 2020 – 41 nurses and health workers at Pumwani Maternity Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, Acting Health Director General, Patrick Amoth, has confirmed.

Amoth, who was addressing the press, said that 41 healthcare workers from the facility tested positive from 290 samples.

Amoth said the remaining 100 staff members will also be tested.

“All these 41 have been on home home-based care isolation and two have been discharged from home-based isolation care.”

“The remaining 39 are doing well,” Amoth said.

The cases involve different staffers who work within the premises of the hospital, including 14 nurses, two medical officers, two clinical officers, and one laboratory officer.

The departmental breakdown is Building works 2, CCC 4, CSSD 2, housekeeping 1, isolation 1, kitchen 2, labour ward 3, laundry 3, laboratory 1, MCH 4, NBU 3, NHIV/revenue office 3, pharmacy 2, security 2, theater 5, Ward 2 and Ward 6 had a single case each as well as one case from a driver.

