The Parliamentary Service Commission wishes to recruit energetic and results-oriented individuals to fill the following vacancies:
Travel Office Assistant
PSC Scale: PSC 6
3 Positions
V/No: 08/2020
(a) Duties and Responsibilities
(i) Receiving and verification of information relating to quotations of hotel bookings and travel schedules;
(ii) Processing of the necessary documentation relating to hotel reservations and travel arrangements;
(iii) Preparation of estimates of expenditures for general operations of the travel Office;
(iv) Safe custody of invoices, receipts and other records;
(v) Preparation and maintenance of records and ensuring proper maintenance of filing system;
(vi) Verifying compiled records for accuracy;
(vii) Maintenance of stores, records and equipment inventory.
(a) Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –
(i) Certificate in IATA course from a recognized institution or its accepted equivalent;
(ii) Proficiency in computer applications; and
(iii) Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C or its approved equivalent.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliarment.go.ke/vacancies so as to reach the undersigned on or before 24th July 2020.
NOTE: Applications through post office, email or hand delivery shall not be accepted.
The Parliamentary Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer.
Job Application Guidelines
Registration:
- Click on the ‘Register’ button on the ‘Open Vacancies’ to start the application process.
- After registration, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) sent to your email or phone enabling you to proceed with the application.
- NOTE: The format for Telephone number on registration is give as (Format: 254 XXXXXXXXX) e.g. 254722123456. Do not include the ‘0’ or the plus (+) sign before 254. The system will not send OTP to your number if this is not followed.
Log In:
- After registration click ‘Log In’. Enter your National ID and the Password created during registration.
- Key in your username and password then click on ‘Log in’ to access your account.
- After successful log in, you can proceed to ‘Apply’ for the desired post.
Application process:
- Applicants can access their Profile to Update, View the Application Status amongst others.
- Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.
- Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.
- To complete the process of application, click the ‘Apply for the Vacancy’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Final Declaration’.
In case of any challenges, please send your queries to recruitment@parliament.go.ke
J.M. Nyegenye, CBS
Clerk of the Senate/Secretary
Parliament Service Commission