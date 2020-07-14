The Parliamentary Service Commission wishes to recruit energetic and results-oriented individuals to fill the following vacancies:

Fiscal Analyst III

PSC Scale: PSC 8

3 Positions

V/No: 02/2020

(a) Duties and Responsibilities

(i) Collecting and collating budgetary information from various sources for analysis;

(ii) Maintaining relevant statistics on public revenue and expenditure figures;

(iii) Carrying out commissioned budget research on specific areas of interest;

(iv) Assisting in preparing budgetary information reports to MPs and relevant House Committees;

(v) Assisting in workshops planning;

(b) Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to the grade of Fiscal Analyst III, a candidate must:

(i) Have a degree in Economics or its equivalent from a recognized University;

(ii) Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C+ (plus) or its approved equivalent with a C+ (plus) in Mathematics;

(iii) Be team player with good communication and interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliarment.go.ke/vacancies so as to reach the undersigned on or before 24th July 2020.

NOTE: Applications through post office, email or hand delivery shall not be accepted.

The Parliamentary Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer.

Job Application Guidelines

Registration:

Click on the ‘Register’ button on the ‘Open Vacancies’ to start the application process.

After registration, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) sent to your email or phone enabling you to proceed with the application.

NOTE: The format for Telephone number on registration is give as (Format: 254 XXXXXXXXX) e.g. 254722123456. Do not include the ‘0’ or the plus (+) sign before 254. The system will not send OTP to your number if this is not followed.

Log In:

After registration click ‘Log In’. Enter your National ID and the Password created during registration.

Key in your username and password then click on ‘Log in’ to access your account.

After successful log in, you can proceed to ‘Apply’ for the desired post.

Application process:

Applicants can access their Profile to Update, View the Application Status amongst others.

Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.

Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.

To complete the process of application, click the ‘Apply for the Vacancy’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Final Declaration’.

In case of any challenges, please send your queries to recruitment@parliament.go.ke

J.M. Nyegenye, CBS

Clerk of the Senate/Secretary

Parliament Service Commission