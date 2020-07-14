The Parliamentary Service Commission wishes to recruit energetic and results-oriented individuals to fill the following vacancies:
Fiscal Analyst III
PSC Scale: PSC 8
3 Positions
V/No: 02/2020
(a) Duties and Responsibilities
(i) Collecting and collating budgetary information from various sources for analysis;
(ii) Maintaining relevant statistics on public revenue and expenditure figures;
(iii) Carrying out commissioned budget research on specific areas of interest;
(iv) Assisting in preparing budgetary information reports to MPs and relevant House Committees;
(v) Assisting in workshops planning;
(b) Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to the grade of Fiscal Analyst III, a candidate must:
(i) Have a degree in Economics or its equivalent from a recognized University;
(ii) Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C+ (plus) or its approved equivalent with a C+ (plus) in Mathematics;
(iii) Be team player with good communication and interpersonal skills.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliarment.go.ke/vacancies so as to reach the undersigned on or before 24th July 2020.
NOTE: Applications through post office, email or hand delivery shall not be accepted.
The Parliamentary Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer.
Job Application Guidelines
Registration:
- Click on the ‘Register’ button on the ‘Open Vacancies’ to start the application process.
- After registration, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) sent to your email or phone enabling you to proceed with the application.
- NOTE: The format for Telephone number on registration is give as (Format: 254 XXXXXXXXX) e.g. 254722123456. Do not include the ‘0’ or the plus (+) sign before 254. The system will not send OTP to your number if this is not followed.
Log In:
- After registration click ‘Log In’. Enter your National ID and the Password created during registration.
- Key in your username and password then click on ‘Log in’ to access your account.
- After successful log in, you can proceed to ‘Apply’ for the desired post.
Application process:
- Applicants can access their Profile to Update, View the Application Status amongst others.
- Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.
- Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.
- To complete the process of application, click the ‘Apply for the Vacancy’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Final Declaration’.
In case of any challenges, please send your queries to recruitment@parliament.go.ke
J.M. Nyegenye, CBS
Clerk of the Senate/Secretary
Parliament Service Commission