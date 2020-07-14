The Parliamentary Service Commission wishes to recruit energetic and results-oriented individuals to fill the following vacancies:

Procurement Officer II

PSC Scale: PSC 9

3 Positions

V/No: 05/2020

(a)Duties and Responsibilities

This job exists to streamline procurement processes and procedures for effective and efficient utilization of the Parliamentary Service Commission’s resources in order to ensure proper procurement and management of goods, services and works.

(b) Requirements for Appointment

For direct appointment to this position a candidate must have: –

(i) A Bachelor’s degree in Procurement/ Supply Chain Management or Economics, Commerce, Business Administration or its equivalent;

(ii) Served in the grade of Procurement Officer III PSC 8 or in a comparable relevant position for a minimum period of three (3) years;

(iii) Must be conversant with and knowledgeable on public procurement procedures and systems;

(iv) Must be a registered member of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM);

(v) Demonstrate a high degree of professionalism.

Procurement Officer III

PSC Scale: PSC 8

9 Positions

V/No: 06/2020

(a) Duties and Responsibilities

The job exists and is responsible for provision of support to ensure timely, efficient and cost effective procurement of goods and services in compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal Act and Regulations.

(b) Requirements for Appointment

For direct appointment to this position a candidate must have a: –

(i) A Bachelor’s degree in Procurement/ Supply Chain Management or Economics, Commerce, Business Administration or its equivalent;

(ii) Must be conversant with and knowledgeable on public procurement procedures and systems;

(iii) Must be a registered member of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM);

(iv) Demonstrate a high degree of professionalism.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliarment.go.ke/vacancies so as to reach the undersigned on or before 24th July 2020.

NOTE: Applications through post office, email or hand delivery shall not be accepted.

The Parliamentary Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer.

Job Application Guidelines

Registration:

Click on the ‘Register’ button on the ‘Open Vacancies’ to start the application process.

After registration, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) sent to your email or phone enabling you to proceed with the application.

NOTE: The format for Telephone number on registration is give as (Format: 254 XXXXXXXXX) e.g. 254722123456. Do not include the ‘0’ or the plus (+) sign before 254. The system will not send OTP to your number if this is not followed.

Log In:

After registration click ‘Log In’. Enter your National ID and the Password created during registration.

Key in your username and password then click on ‘Log in’ to access your account.

After successful log in, you can proceed to ‘Apply’ for the desired post.

Application process:

Applicants can access their Profile to Update, View the Application Status amongst others.

Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.

Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.

To complete the process of application, click the ‘Apply for the Vacancy’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Final Declaration’.

In case of any challenges, please send your queries to recruitment@parliament.go.ke

J.M. Nyegenye, CBS

Clerk of the Senate/Secretary

Parliament Service Commission