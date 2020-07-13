Sunday July 12, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s grand return from Dubai after undergoing life-saving surgery is now uncertain after a number of his close allies gave conflicting dates.

According to a close family member, Raila is set to return to the country today (Sunday), July 12th, after undergoing surgery on his back in Dubai.

However, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Elections, Junet Mohamed, has revealed that the party leader will return on Wednesday, July 15th.

“We are not coming tomorrow (Sunday) but Wednesday.”

“He is doing well. Out of hospital and at the hotel.”

“We have been out several times for lunch and dinner,” he noted.

Junet had previously revealed that Raila will return after a week when he left for Dubai alongside Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho on Thursday, July 9th.

The Party’s chairman John Mbadi was in the dark as to the exact date that Raila will return to the country but ruled out a return on Sunday, July 12th.

“He might not come back today (Sunday) as reported but any day next week.”

“The most important thing is his recovery which is going in well,” stated Mbadi.

The Suba South Member of Parliament also noted that the Covid19 pandemic will deny Raila a grand welcome by his supporters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST