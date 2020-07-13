Monday July 13, 2020 – Revered blogger and social media analyst, Robert Alai, has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to ban the sale and distribution of alcohol in the country if he wants to stop the spread of coronavirus.

By Monday afternoon, Kenya had recorded 10,294 cases and 194 deaths and the numbers are increasing by the day.

Men, women and children are all infected with the new coronavirus almost equally.

But men tend to suffer more severe cases of Covid19 and are more likely to die of it.

According to Alai, many men are becoming infected because of partying and their overindulgence in alcohol.

Alai advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to ban alcohol until the pandemic is over or controlled.

“Uhuru MUST move with speed and ban ALCOHOL.”

“Ban it in Kenya until the pandemic is over,” Alai said.

Many bars in Nairobi County are operating without social distancing …. no wonder there are many cases in Nairobi County especially in Dagoreti North, Langata, Westlands and Kibra constituencies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST