Monday, 13 July 2020 – TRM Drive and Roysambu have become prostitution dens.

In almost every apartment in the aforementioned areas, you will find young ladies hawking their flesh to sex starved men through prostitution websites.

The Kenyan DAILY POST is in possession of photos and videos of some very young ladies who run a prostitution ring along TRM drive.

They have rented an apartment where they service sex starved men who find their contacts in online prostitution websites.

The ladies live large, always taking expensive alcohol and smoking shisha.

See their photos and videos of how they live large after sucking all sizes of cassavas.