Monday July 13, 2020 – Omar Lali, the former boyfriend of the late Keroche Breweries heiress, Tecra Muigai, has been charged with murder by a Lamu court.

Lali, 54, was charged before Principal Magistrate Allab Temba via a video link.

The murder charge was levelled against him after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) reviewed toxicological evidence, detailed post-mortem reports, mobile phone records and other documentary exhibits and witness statements.

Tecra, whose mother is the Chief Executive Officer of Keroche Breweries, died in May from injuries sustained in what was said to be a fall from a staircase in the house she was sharing with Lali on April 27th.

Siaya Senator, James Orengo, who is Tecra’s family lawyer, said that they were satisfied with the decision to charge Lali with murder.

The Lamu Magistrate Allab Temba said that homicide detectives have 24 hours to present Lali to the High Court in Garsen to have him take plea for murder.

“I allowed the decision by the DPP to be taken to the next stage for murder plea taking.”

“The court closed the miscellaneous Criminal application and directed the Homicide detectives to present Omar Lali Omar to the High Court at Garsen within 24 hours to take the murder plea or if unable to present him within 24 hours to give him Police Bond,” Temba stated.

