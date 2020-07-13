Monday July 13, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have called for the immediate release of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, citing politics being behind the delays.

Speaking yesterday, Soy Member of Parliament, Caleb Kositany, claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were playing with Kenyans on when the report would be released.

Kositany, who is Ruto’s right hand man, noted that the Tanga Tanga brigade had changed tune on the report and was now supporting it, calling for its release without further delay.

“They should release the BBI report rather than trying to play politics with it, we know they are still looking for those who will oppose it, let them bring it, no one will oppose it.”

“The task force has completed its work, where is this report?”

“Why are they taking long before releasing it?” noted Kositany in an interview.

The BBI taskforce announced that it had completed the report on Tuesday, June 30th, upon the expiry of its mandate and was waiting for Uhuru and Raila to provide a date for its release.

According to reports, the delay in the release of the document was occasioned by Raila travelling to Dubai for a minor back surgery.

Keiyo South MP, Daniel Rono, stated that after Tanga Tanga revealed that it was banking on the expanded executive to plot for 2022 coalitions, the move has unsettled Uhuru and Raila.

However, Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, is against the release of the BBI report at a time when the country was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Whether it is delayed or not is not an issue for the people of Kenya because it is nowhere near their priorities,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST