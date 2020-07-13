Monday, July 13, 2020 – Residents of Kaumoni Village, Nguluni location, in Machakos County, are still reeling in shock after a couple was found dead inside their house in a suspected case of double suicide on Sunday evening.

According to reports, the couple identified as Dennis Pius, 28, and Susan Ndeto, 19, had travelled from Kayole, Nairobi,on Fridayfollowing the lifting of cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi by the president.

The bodies were found hanging from ropes tied on their necks with the lady’s body naked.

The lady’s mother said that she last spoke to her daughter on Sunday morning before her mobile phone went off.

The mother was forced to travel from Nairobi after she failed to reach her daughter on phone only to find her dead hanging from a rope besides her boyfriend.

The mother said that she was opposed to the relationship and she had repeatedly warned her daughter against dating a much older man.

According to a neighbor, the couple was last seen on Sunday morning and they both looked okay, only for their house to go silent from lunch time.

The two bodies were taken to Kangundo Level Four Hospital mortuary.

They did not leave a suicide note but police have launched investigations into the incident

The Kenyan DAILY POST.