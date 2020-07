Monday, July 13, 2020 – This married lady is fed with her non-performing husband and has decided to embarrass him on social media.

The crazy lady says she can’t put up with him anymore and she’s considering going back to a Maasai guy who she claims is lungula guru.

Married men should step up their bedroom game or else some a ‘shamba’ boy somewhere will help you.

Read her post below.







The Kenyan DAILY POST