Monday July 13, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally bowed to pressure and given former Prime Minister Raila Odinga exactly what he wants, and in the process ending a week long standoff about the composition of key House committees.

The Jubilee wing has agreed to kick out allies of Deputy President William Ruto from committees deemed crucial for the passage of the envisaged Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional reforms.

The Committee on Selection is set to meet this afternoon to approve a new committee membership list prepared by Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo) and his Minority counterpart, Junet Mohamed (Suna East).

This will pave way for the endorsement of new members by the House during a special sitting on Wednesday.

This latest development comes against the backdrop of reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta gave National Assembly Majority Leader, Amos Kimunya, a dress-down over the impasse.

According to sources, the visibly irritated Uhuru questioned why Kimunya had retained some of the de-whipped Tanga Tanga MPs in powerful committees.

He specifically took issue with Kikuyu MP, Mr. Kimani Ichung’wah, for being proposed to the Finance and Planning Committee.

Ichung’wah, who was discharged from the Budget and Appropriations Committee, is among Ruto’s most vocal supporters in Central Kenya and is viewed as a thorn in the flesh of Jubilee Party loyalists.

Other Tanga Tanga-allied MPs from the region set to lose their nominations are Nyandarua Woman Representative, Faith Gitau (Environment and Natural Resources) and Nyeri Woman Representative, Rahab Mukami (Trade).

Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu) and Alice Wahome (Kandara) are also likely to lose their slots in the Committee on Delegated Legislation due to their opposition to the BBI process.

Tharaka MP, George Gitonga, could also lose his slot in the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), which is crucial to the constitutional reforms process.

A pro-BBI team had rejected the earlier proposed membership for key committees over claims that they were tilted towards the Ruto-allied Tanga Tanga group.

The Kenyan DAILY POST