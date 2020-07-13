Farm Africa’s goal is to reduce poverty and food insecurity.

We work with African smallholder farmers, pastoralists and forest-based communities to develop innovative approaches and use proven new technologies to make sustainable improvements to their livelihood activities through more effective management of their natural resources.

In addition, we support our beneficiaries in adding value to their activities and linking them to markets in order to establish viable income-generating enterprises.

Farm Africa (FA) has the ambition to be the leading European NGO specializing in Agriculture, Natural Resource Management and Market Engagement.

As well as technical expertise across our three pillars, it is also critical to have in place the best support systems for our projects.

By support systems we mean the right tools, the right processes and the right people to ensure that all our projects meet the highest standards in terms of donor compliance.

The RPSM is a key resource to ensuring this happens.

To manage the implementation of the project, monitoring and reporting of the Farm Africa “Development of pulses value chain and complementary farming systems through regenerative agriculture’’ project funded by AGRA.

We are currently recruiting the following positions to be based in Embu County Manning Manyatta and Runyenjes Sub Counties;

1. Project Coordinator

2. Project Officers – 2 Positions

For more details please see the attached full job description on our website http://www.farmafrica.org/jobs/jobs.

To apply please send your cover letter indicating your expected salary and a detailed CV to kenyarecruitment@farmafrica.org by 5pm (GMT+3) 17th July 2020.