The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has excellent career opportunities for individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, are results oriented and committed to continual improvement.

The successful candidates will be team players with the ability to effectively add value to enabling good patient outcomes and shape best clinical and non-clinical practice.

Career Opportunities Available

Patient Attendants

Ref: TNH/HRD/PA/07/2020

Reporting to the Charge Nurse, the successful candidates will be responsible for the following roles amongst others: –

Main Duties & Responsibilities:

Transporting or wheeling patients to appropriate areas within the hospital and/ or its subsidiaries.

Adhering to all hospital rules, regulations and standards.

Working together with nurses to assist with ambulating, turning and positioning of patients.

Maintaining a high degree of confidentiality regarding patient files and conditions.

Providing direct assistance to the nursing department.

Ensuring that the assigned are thoroughly cleaned to meet the expected standards.

Providing patients with food, beverages and any other forms of nourishment as required.

Helping with making of patient beds.

Running errands for the department and deliver messages accurately and promptly.

Performing any other duties that may be assigned Charge Nurse or Unit Manager.

Qualifications, Skills & Experience

Mean Score of C- Minus and above in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

Diploma in Social Work & Community Development, Public Health, Community Health of Environmental Health.

At least 2 (two) years of relevant work experience in a healthcare environment/ facility.

How to Apply

If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV / Resume) quoting the job reference number and to reach the undersigned on: recruitment@nbihosp.org not later than Friday, 24th July, 2020.

Your CV/Resume MUST include full names and contact details of 3 referees.

Note: ONLY ONLINE applications will be accepted and ONLY SHORTLISTED candidates will be contacted.

Candidates invited for interviews will be required to present both originals and clear copies (where applicable) of the following documents:

National I.D.

KRA PIN Certificate

Current Colored Passport Photo

NSSF Card

NHIF Card

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct

Academic and Professional Certificates

Certificates of Service from previous employers

============================

Human Resources Director

The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 30026 – 00100

Mail: recruitment@nbihosp.org

Nairobi.

THE NAIROBI HOSPITAL DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING).