Monday July 13, 2020 – Media Max Limited has locked down the third floor of its building for fumigation after two employees tested positive for Covid19.

In a memo to all employees from acting CEO, Ken Ngaruiya, the employees were from the Finance Department.

Without disclosing their identity, the CEO said that they only exhibited mild symptoms.

Those who worked closely with the infected persons have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

He also noted that the contact tracing exercise has kicked off.

“Please be informed that one employee in the Finance Department has tested positive for Covid19 after exhibiting mild symptoms.”

“The employee has already self-isolated in accordance with home-based care guidelines,” the memo dated July 12th read in part.

According to Ngaruiya, the company may be forced to resort back into working in shifts to ensure the office is not congested.

Media Max owns K24 and Kameme FM.

