Monday July 13, 2020 – Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has revealed that he is ready and willing to work with Deputy President William Ruto on condition that he endorses him for the Presidency.

Speaking in Lugari, Kakamega County yesterday, Mudavadi said that he was not going to play second fiddle to anyone in the race to State House.

“I am at liberty to work with anyone who has the same aspirations like ours, including the Deputy President and other leaders.”

“We are tired of being told that we are working for William Ruto.”

“Let me say that we welcome Dr Ruto as long as he supports our bid for the presidency,” said Mudavadi.

At the same time, Mudavadi lashed out at leaders he claimed were out to create rifts between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST