Monday July 13, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has lashed out at Kakamega County Commissioner, Pauline Dola, for allegedly using President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s name to cause chaos in Western Kenya.

Speaking in Lugari on Sunday, Mudavadi said the County Commissioner has been causing pandemonium and intimidating politicians in the name of Uhuru.

“Here the police are saying ‘we have orders from above’, no, you are misusing the name of the President, the President has not directed that Musalia be blocked from going to Vihiga or Kakamega,” Mudavadi said.

“When they lobbed teargas in Malulu’s home, I personally called Matiang’i and I told him ‘is this the new policy or what is it?’ he was shocked and said that did not originate from his office,” Mudavadi added.

The ANC boss observed that the said orders were originating from the County Commissioner’s office in Kakamega as directed by the County Governor.

He added that the Office of the President was very clear and all his gatherings had adhered to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 guidelines.

