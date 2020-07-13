Sunday July 12, 2020 – MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, clashed yesterday at a funeral over changes in Parliamentary leadership.

Baringo North MP, William Cheptumo, and his Tiaty counterpart, William Kamket, disagreed over the changes while attending the burial of Isaac Cherogony, husband to Baringo County Woman Representative, Gladwell Cheruiyot.

Kamket supported the changes that were enforced following the purge in Parliament that saw a number of legislators ousted from their leadership positions.

“There are people saying that the President is an enemy to Kalenjins, I heard my fellow MP saying that recently.”

“I don’t see any problem when a position is changed from an Elgeyo to a Tugen, are they both not Kalenjins?” he asked.

The Tiaty MP added that it was no big deal to have the Senate Majority Leader position handed to West Pokot Senator, Samuel Pogisho, from his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen.

He went on to name some of the changes including Tharaka-Nithi Senator, Kithure Kindinki, who was replaced by his Uasin Gishu counterpart, Margret Kamar, and also noted that there would be no problem if Ruto was replaced by Gideon Moi.

However, William Cheptumo dismissed him saying that the changes were motivated by malice but he had accepted them and called for unity between communities.

“Changing a position held by an Elgeyo to a Tugen is not bad, the problem is when it is handed over in hate.”

“I announce here that Baringo North is not a place for dubious politics.”

“We have the responsibility to ensure that the communities of Kenya are united,” noted the Baringo North MP.

Ruto and Gideon Moi have both expressed their interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 Presidential Elections with Rift Valley being the first battleground in their quest.

