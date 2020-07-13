Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Sales Executives position for one of our clients.

Regions: Nairobi, Mombasa, Eastern, Nyanza, North Rift, South Rift and Central

Responsibilities:

Introduce products to customers

Inform customers about promotions

Participate in all trainings

Transfer product knowledge to store managers and store floor salesmen

Educate retailers and floor salesman on promotion programs

Merchandising

Manage and maintain condition of POP and product display

Support promotion execution

Relationship Management

Build relationship with store owner/manager and store floor salesmen

Reporting ( sales, stock availability, and retail information)

Qualifications:

Diploma in Sales and Marketing

2 years of experience

How to Apply:

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 14th July 2020 clearly marking – “Sales Executive”.

(Please note that all applicants MUST indicate their preferred town when applying).