Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Sales Executives position for one of our clients.

Regions: Nairobi, Mombasa, Eastern, Nyanza, North Rift, South Rift and Central

Responsibilities:

  • Introduce products to customers
  • Inform customers about promotions
  • Participate in all trainings
  • Transfer product knowledge to store managers and store floor salesmen
  • Educate retailers and floor salesman on promotion programs
  • Merchandising
  • Manage and maintain condition of POP and product display
  • Support promotion execution
  • Relationship Management
  • Build relationship with store owner/manager and store floor salesmen
  • Reporting ( sales, stock availability, and retail information)

Qualifications:

  • Diploma in Sales and Marketing
  • 2 years of experience

How to Apply:

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 14th July 2020 clearly marking – “Sales Executive”.

(Please note that all applicants MUST indicate their preferred town when applying).

