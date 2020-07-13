Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Sales Executives position for one of our clients.
Regions: Nairobi, Mombasa, Eastern, Nyanza, North Rift, South Rift and Central
Responsibilities:
- Introduce products to customers
- Inform customers about promotions
- Participate in all trainings
- Transfer product knowledge to store managers and store floor salesmen
- Educate retailers and floor salesman on promotion programs
- Merchandising
- Manage and maintain condition of POP and product display
- Support promotion execution
- Relationship Management
- Build relationship with store owner/manager and store floor salesmen
- Reporting ( sales, stock availability, and retail information)
Qualifications:
- Diploma in Sales and Marketing
- 2 years of experience
How to Apply:
Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 14th July 2020 clearly marking – “Sales Executive”.
(Please note that all applicants MUST indicate their preferred town when applying).