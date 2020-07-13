Monday, 13 July 2020 – Instagram slay queen and fashionista, Natalie Tewa, is Governor Joho’s latest meal.

Social media detectives have established that Tewa accompanied Joho to Dubai aboard a lavish private jet and even leaked her VISA online.

The high budget slay queen, who gives men sleepless nights on Instagram where she parades her banging body, killer curves and sumptuous derriere, leaving little for men to imagine, has posted a cryptic message after Netizens spent the better part of the weekend discussing about her alleged affair with Sultan Joho.

She posted a very beautiful on her Instagram page saying,

‘Live for no one but yourself.’

The Kenyan DAILY POST