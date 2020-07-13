Monday, 13 July 2020 – It has now emerged that skirt chasing Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, flew to Dubai with city slay queen, Natalie Tewa.

Natalie Tewa, whose real name is Wanjiru Githinji, was issued the VISA on July 7th, 3 days before Joho and Junet flew to Dubai in a lavish private jet to see Raila Odinga.

The female hand-bag that was spotted on the jet’s table reportedly belongs to Natalie Tewa although Joho tried to fool Kenyans that it belonged to a crew member and even forced one of the female crew members to pose for a photo with it.

Joho is said to be dating the popular Instagram beauty and before the Dubai trip , they were spotted having some nice moments at Mawimbi Sea Food Restraurant along Kijabe Street, Nairobi.

Here’s the leaked VISA that proves Natalie Tewa flew to Dubai in the lavish private jet together with her sponsor, Joho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST