Sunday, 12 July 2020 – Exiled lawyer and self-declared NRM general, Miguna Miguna, has left Kenyans wondering whether he is still okay after he posted a photo with a friend at Black Gold Think Tank in Toronto, looking sickly and worn out.

It has been two years since Miguna was thrown into a plane like a dog and deported despite a Court ruling that his deportation was illegal.

Miguna has made two attempts to come back home but he has not been successful because the Government insists that he must re-apply for his Citizenship.

In this latest photo that Miguna posted, he looks older than Raila Odinga, the man he hates with a passion, and seriously worn out.

Is everything okay with MM?

Here’s how Kenyans reacted to the photo.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST