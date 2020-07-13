Monday, July 13, 2020 – Cases of hospitals detaining patients and bodies over unpaid bills have become common in Kenya.

For instance, there is a family that has been trying to fundraise Sh3 million to rescue a body of their relative that has been detained in one of the city’s hospitals since March.

To end this menace, blogger Robert Alai has advised Kenyans to let hospitals keep the body and instead plant trees at home in remembrance.

Taking to twitter, Alai wrote:

“We must stop buying bodies of the dead from hospitals.”

“A family struggling to feed itself is fundraising for Sh3 million to rescue a body detained by a hospital since March. Let the hospital keep the body,”

“Let the hospital keep the body. Go to church, pray and have the family plant trees at home in remembrance.”

His tweet elicited mixed reactions with some supporting his controversial view while others disagreed with him.

See the reaction below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.