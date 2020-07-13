Monday, July 13, 2020 – Kenya has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day since the first case was announced in March after 12 patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of Covid-19 in the country,Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, said all the 12 cases are from Nairobi.

This brings the total number of fatalities to 197.

At the same time CS Kagwe announced 189 new cases, pushing the country’s total to 10,294.

“We have tested 1,205 out of which 189 of those tested positive bringing the total number of positive people in the country to 10,294.”

“106 of those are male while 83 are female.”

“The youngest is 5 and the oldest is 71,” Kagwe said.

Nairobi leads with 147, followed by Kiambu 20, Machakos 11, Kajiado 5, Mombasa 2, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Laikipia and Kericho have one case each.

In Nairobi, the 147 cases are in Dagoretti North 77, Embakasi East 10, Makadara 10, Embakasi South 9, Kibra 9, Embakasi West 6, Langata 4, Kamukunji and Kasarani 2 cases each while Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central and Embakasi North have one 1 case each.

The Kenyan DAILY POST