Monday, July 13, 2020 – KBC radio presenter, Bonnie Musambi, has left tongues wagging after he gifted his wife, Betty Mutua, a Sh1, 000,000 cheque and the latest iPhone on her birthday.

His elated wife shared photos of the bank cheque written in her name and the iPhone as she thanked her husband for the pleasant surprise.

“Thanks my love @bonniemusambikbc for the birthday surprise…” she wrote.

This comes at a time when media houses in the country are laying-off staff due to dwindling revenue occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

See the photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST