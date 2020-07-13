Monday July 13, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed claims on social media that Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, used taxpayers’ money to hire a private jet to travel to Dubai.

On Thursday, July 10th, Governor Joho and Junet flew in a chartered luxurious Airbus A318 ACJ plane to visit ailing ODM leader, Raila Odinga, who had gone to Dubai for surgery.

Photos of the 19 seater aircraft’s interior view was shared by the duo on their social media pages sparking conversations on their public display of opulence.

The private jet used by the two ODM officials belongs to Constellation Aviation Services based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and costs approximately $12,500 (KSh 1.3 million) an hour to hire it.

Speaking on the issue on Monday, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, said Joho and Junet used their own money to hire the luxurious jet.

“Joho and Junet are well-established businessmen who have their own money to use in travels.”

“People should stop dictating others on how they wish to spend their financial resources,” Sifuna said.

