Monday, July 13, 2020 – Media personality Lillian Muli has exposed a woman who has been spying on her and taking photos of her car with malicious intentions.

The Citizen TV news anchor is now seeking advice on what to do after the woman, whose identity she didn’t reveal, took photos of her car again when she was out and about and sent them to someone close to her claiming she was doing something wrong.

The seasoned TV girl is now contemplating taking legal action against the woman for invasion of privacy.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two wrote:

“Hello instafam. I would like to get your opinion on something. I am seeking the opinion of a public court. Last week I told you guys about someone that took a video of my car while I was having a meal at one of my favorite restaurants and then proceeded to send it to someone close to me. She was alluding to the fact that I was doing something wrong. I am still trying to figure out whether it is wrong to eat,”

“Yesterday the same woman happened to spot my car again, took a video and sent it to the very same person again.”

“Still with malicious intent. Now don’t get me wrong what people do with their phones is their business however is it right for someone to infringe on my personal privacy in this way?

“Isn’t this criminal? I would also like to expose the person here because this is the second time they are doing this and I am extremely offended.

“I also would not like this person to continue doing this to innocent people. Share your thoughts.

“Nimsongeshe mbele ama? I am seriously very disturbed,”

