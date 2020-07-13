Monday, 13 July 2020 – Infamous city con preacher, Victor Kanyari of Salvation and Healing Ministries, is still single and ready to mingle.

Speaking in an interview, Kanyari said that he is yet to find love after parting ways with his ex-wife, Betty Bayo, a popular Kikuyu gospel singer known for the hit song 11th Hour.

According to Kanyari, marriage is a journey and the spirit of getting married has not entered him.

However, he is ready to mingle.

“This is a journey and the spirit of getting married has not entered me but when it does, I will think about it. I am still single and ready to mingle,” he said.

Kanyari further said that he wants 6 more kids when he re-marries.

“Like six of them. I will give birth till when God will say enough,” the pastor responded when asked how many more kids he intends to have.

He also advised men to take care of their kids despite separation and said that he hopes his ex-wife will get a saint.

“I respect separation but don’t neglect children. Take care of them and support them and give the woman a chance to get someone else to love her. She might get a ‘Jesus’ or a saint,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST