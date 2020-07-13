Monday July 13, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has suspended CS Dr. Fred Matiangi’s earlier order barring holiday tuition in schools.

This is after he approved the rollout of holiday tuition that had been previously outlawed.

According to section 37 of the Basic Education Act, holiday tuition was prohibited and attracted a fine not exceeding Ksh100, 000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or both.

With schools closed since March, Magoha has given the greenlight to holiday tuition as long as the tutors adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

“As long as you are observing Covid-19 measures, there is no reason why you cannot assemble the children for teaching,” he noted.

The move has been occasioned by a number of students not being able to access e-learning that had been preferred by the Ministry through the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

Magoha also insisted on learning going beyond the syllabus to include some life skills.

He also revealed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred style of teaching children.

“The President said he teaches children around him how to dig and create small farms.”

“If the president can do so, who are you not to do it?”

“In addition to book learning, you take children through the university of life.”

“There is so much that the teachers and parents can do as the children are still with us at home,” stated Magoha.

Outlawing of holiday tuition was brought about after the Government wanted to ease the burden placed on students at a time when a break was needed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST