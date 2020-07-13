Monday July13, 2020 – Russia has become the first country in the world to complete the trial of a vaccine for coronavirus.

According to Sechenov University Center for Clinical Research on Medications Head and Chief Researcher, Elena Smolyarchuk, study data shows that the vaccine candidate is effective and has no side effects.

“The research has been completed and it proved that the vaccine is safe.”

“The volunteers will be discharged on 15th July and 20th July.”

The trial participants will be monitored on an outpatient basis after being discharged.

Last month, Russia granted authorisation for clinical trials of two formulations of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

An intramuscular solution of the vaccine was tested at Burdenko Military Hospital while Sechenov University assessed the vaccine in form of a powder for the preparation of an intramuscular solution.

The first stage of testing at the university commenced on 18th June in a group of 18 participants.

The second group of the study involved 20 volunteers who were vaccinated on 23rd June.

