Sunday July 12, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is set to return this week from Dubai where he underwent a life-saving surgery to correct a nerve disorder that was threatening to put him down.

However, the exact date of Baba’s return is unknown with family members saying that Raila will jet back today and the ODM party insisting that he will be back on Wednesday.

“We are not coming today (Sunday) but Wednesday.”

“He is doing well.”

“Out of hospital and at the hotel.”

“We have been out several times for lunch and dinner,” Junet Mohammed noted.

Nonetheless, whichever date he decides to come back, Raila will not be accorded a grand reception as is usually the case whenever he comes home from abroad.

According to ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, the Covid-19 pandemic will deny Raila a grand welcome by his supporters and it will be a low key event.

Wednesday, July 15th, also marks the resumption of local flights in the country with the Ministry of Transport announcing that when international flights resume on Saturday, August 1st, travellers will not be required to quarantine for 14 days.

