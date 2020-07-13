Monday, July 13, 2020 – Panic has gripped MediaMax employees after a staff member tested positive for Coronavirus.

Confirming the incident,Mediamax CEO Ken Ngaruiya announced that they have temporarily shut down the third floor of Longonot Place where the staff member who tested positive works from.

Ngaruiya also revealed that the employee has already self-isolated in accordance with home based care guidelines and the process of contact tracing has begun.

Below is the memo to all MediaMax employees.

“In the interest of your well-being, we have taken the following measures:

a) Advised members of the department and those that work closely with the employee to self-isolate for a period of 14 days as soon as the employee was recommended for the COVID 19 test;

b) Arranged the fumigation of the facility and ordered the lock down of the 3rd Floor till Tuesday

c) Assigned a medical service provider to handle all matters regarding any COVID 19 cases and this includes medication and any guidance related to quarantine;

d) Started analyzing options of ensuring that the office is not congested and will be engaging the managers to develop and refine the options. This may mean that we partially revert back to the shift working arrangement that we had before as advised by the different heads of departments;”

The company operates popular media outlets such as K24, Kameme FM, and the People Daily.

The Kenyan DAILY POST