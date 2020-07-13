We are a leading outpatient care & day care medical Centre in Nairobi.

We are seeking to hire a motivated & qualified candidate for the position of Financial Controller.

Are you interested in being part of a team delivering world class healthcare in hands you can trust?

If so, then this is what will be expected of you:

Job Summary: To lead strategies for all financial and management accounting, capital and tax efficiency, financial risk management and control functions for the healthcare provider.

He/she is tasked with budgeting, administering, directing and monitoring all the healthcare provider’s financial activities.

The Financial Controller plays a lead role in partner and investor engagement.

Duties and Responsibilities

Works with the director, COO and hospital board to create financial strategies for the healthcare provider

Leads the senior management team to develop financial goals and objectives for the hospital

Provides proactive, sound guidance regarding management of assets and investments, and financial trends within the facility

Works with department managers and patient care executives to implement financial plans and productivity benchmarks, and to monitor progress toward financial goals

Employs a system of responsible accounting, including budget and internal controls

Ensures timely and accurate reconciliation is done

Maintains effective revenue cycle processes for a strong cash flow position

Maximizing cash flow consistent with sound credit and collection policies

Lead and develop the finance and accounts team and ensure they are motivated

Financial reporting with detailed analysis of financial statements and variances from budget; audits of financial statements and internal controls

Monitors capital asset expenditures and depreciation

Prepares annual operating budgets as well as capital budgets and cash flow projections

Maintains proper banking relations

Vets all agreements from a financial perspective i.e credit terms, notice period, invoice submission etc.

Specific Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance

A fully certified CPA/ACCA or equivalent

Master’s degree as an added advantage

Training on strategic management

At least 8 years’ experience with 4 in senior management in a similar entity

A track record of prudent and excellent financial management practices

Excellent stakeholder management skills

Strong communicator, able to clearly articulate financial positions to various stakeholders

Track record of integrity and reliability

Hands-on and proactive problem solver with a record of turnaround interventions

Able to advise and convince top management and directors on prudent course of action regarding Finance

Flexible, hardworking and able to withstand high pressure

An energetic leader

Able to train and develop a strong, capable finance team

Competencies

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Experience in working with a Hospital Management Information System

Proven track records of people and change management

Excellent time management skills and ability to prioritize a demanding workload

How to Apply

Please send your application including your updated CV to human-resource@medantaafricare.com by close of business on 17th July 2020.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

We are an equal opportunity employer.

We do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant because of race, gender, religion, nationality, physical or mental disability, age or sexual orientation.