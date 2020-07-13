We are a leading outpatient care & day care medical Centre in Nairobi.
We are seeking to hire a motivated & qualified candidate for the position of Financial Controller.
Are you interested in being part of a team delivering world class healthcare in hands you can trust?
If so, then this is what will be expected of you:
Job Summary: To lead strategies for all financial and management accounting, capital and tax efficiency, financial risk management and control functions for the healthcare provider.
He/she is tasked with budgeting, administering, directing and monitoring all the healthcare provider’s financial activities.
The Financial Controller plays a lead role in partner and investor engagement.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Works with the director, COO and hospital board to create financial strategies for the healthcare provider
- Leads the senior management team to develop financial goals and objectives for the hospital
- Provides proactive, sound guidance regarding management of assets and investments, and financial trends within the facility
- Works with department managers and patient care executives to implement financial plans and productivity benchmarks, and to monitor progress toward financial goals
- Employs a system of responsible accounting, including budget and internal controls
- Ensures timely and accurate reconciliation is done
- Maintains effective revenue cycle processes for a strong cash flow position
- Maximizing cash flow consistent with sound credit and collection policies
- Lead and develop the finance and accounts team and ensure they are motivated
- Financial reporting with detailed analysis of financial statements and variances from budget; audits of financial statements and internal controls
- Monitors capital asset expenditures and depreciation
- Prepares annual operating budgets as well as capital budgets and cash flow projections
- Maintains proper banking relations
- Vets all agreements from a financial perspective i.e credit terms, notice period, invoice submission etc.
Specific Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance
- A fully certified CPA/ACCA or equivalent
- Master’s degree as an added advantage
- Training on strategic management
- At least 8 years’ experience with 4 in senior management in a similar entity
- A track record of prudent and excellent financial management practices
- Excellent stakeholder management skills
- Strong communicator, able to clearly articulate financial positions to various stakeholders
- Track record of integrity and reliability
- Hands-on and proactive problem solver with a record of turnaround interventions
- Able to advise and convince top management and directors on prudent course of action regarding Finance
- Flexible, hardworking and able to withstand high pressure
- An energetic leader
- Able to train and develop a strong, capable finance team
Competencies
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Experience in working with a Hospital Management Information System
- Proven track records of people and change management
- Excellent time management skills and ability to prioritize a demanding workload
How to Apply
Please send your application including your updated CV to human-resource@medantaafricare.com by close of business on 17th July 2020.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
We are an equal opportunity employer.
We do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant because of race, gender, religion, nationality, physical or mental disability, age or sexual orientation.