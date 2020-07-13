NIRAS Africa

Finance Assistant (National Position}

Overall objective: To support NIRAS Africa finance processes which includes keeping accurate accounting records, posting and reporting. Assist project managers in project finance, including processing invoices and payments.

The Finance Assistant will report to the NIRAS Senior Accountant.

Specific tasks will include but not limited to:

A: Organisational Accounting And Administration

Manage book-keeping, including accurate processing and posting of transactions in to the accounting system (Netsuite) and maintaining appropriate and adequate physical records.

Liaising with the NIRAS UK office who has oversight of the NIRAS Africa accounting system (Netsuite) to extract data and reports to deliver timely and accurate financial results.

Assist in payroll accounting of NIRAS Africa, including specifications of reimbursed costs, allowances and any other specifics.

Assist the Senior Accountant in preparing timely and accurate bi-monthly accounts and management information for NIRAS Africa.

Accounts receivables and payables management, ensuring client have up to date information of projects in Niras Africa.

Treasury management including reconciliation of main bank and cash accounts, oversight banking facilities, petty cash accounting, cash flow reporting and effective management of multiple foreign currencies.

Prepare for and assist during audits.

B: Tax Management And Compliance

Preparation and filing of statutory taxes such as PAYE, Withholding tax, VAT and Corporation Tax.

Payment of payroll cost such as NHIF and NSSF.

C: Project Accounting

Overseeing all project accounting of NIRAS Africa contracts with clients or other NIRAS offices.

In liaison with project managers monitoring project budgets and expenditure and providing advice on project expenditure.

Checking the accuracy of costs charged by sub-contractors and compliance with their contracts,

Preparing sales ledger invoices for projects in compliance with the terms of the client’s contracts,

Providing project managers with up to date financial information on projects to allow them to make informed decisions,

Inputting project data into the accounting system (NetSuite).

Ensuring all project revenue is promptly and fully invoiced and collected according to contractual terms.

Qualifications

The candidate is required to have:

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in accounting and project finance, preferably in a global limited company or non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Should be a Certified Public Accountant, part II (CPA II) in Kenya.

Should be the holder of an undergraduate degree in accounting or business related degree.

Should have participated in audit processes in an NGO or limited company.

Should be pro-active and quick but with an eye to details.

Experience in working outside Kenya will be an added advantage.

Application Process

Interested candidates should submit their applications which include a detailed CV, cover letter and contacts of 3 references via email to niras.kenya.recruitment@gmail.com, by 15th July 2020.

Hardcopies will not be accepted.