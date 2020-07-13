Monday July 13, 2020 – A Chinese contractor has abandoned a Ksh 2.1 billion road project launched by Deputy President William Ruto in Uasin Gishu County.

The road, which is supposed to connect Uasin Gishu and Kakamega counties, was launched in November 2018 and was to be completed by November 2021.

The contractor disappeared after receiving Ksh 2 billion as an advance payment having only constructed 10% of the project.

He had only done some earthwork and bush clearing in preparation for the groundwork.

For the 21 months at work, not even a single kilometre of tarmac was laid.

“The project is already way behind schedule and the contractor has not shown any intentions to complete the project on time,” Uasin Gishu County Commissioner, Abdirisack Jaldesa, lamented.

Uasin Gishu County Development Implementation Coordination Committee (CDICC) accused the engineer of violation of contract terms after he demobilized his machinery, equipment and staff and abandoned the site in early March 2020 without notice.

Jaldesa further warned the contractor to return to the site lest his contract is terminated.

However, a representative of the contractor argued that the Coronavirus pandemic forced them to desert the site.

He added that they were facing financial constraints after the Chinese Government delayed to allocate funds to the project.

“We have since overcome the difficulties and will be mobilizing back to the site by next week Friday.”

“We have also hired a new site agent who can conversantly communicate in English to ease communication,” the representative stated.

On Tuesday, July 7th, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered his Cabinet Secretaries to take over the inspection of Government projects across the country.

The Head of State took the role away from DP Ruto who he had been delegated the task.

The Kenyan DAILY POST