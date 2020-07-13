SoCha … Empowering social change

Company Profile: SoCha (a word created by combining the terms Social and Change) is an independent Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (ME&L) firm that provides bespoke solutions to social challenges.

We are a veteran-owned small business, registered in the United States, and headquartered in Mauritius, which is an IT hub for Southern Hemisphere international organizations. SoCha is structured to be nimble and flexible, where we can rapidly respond to evaluative and analytical requests globally and have a well-established network across Africa and Asia.

Since our inception in 2010, we have grown from a consortium of globally recognized experts who specialize in evaluating the effectiveness of development assistance, to a full-fledged ME&L services firm that specializes in advancing innovative methodologies and changing the way donors find solutions to social problems.

Background: To support USAID/Kenya East Africa (KEA) to align programming toward promoting self-reliance outcomes, SoCha LLC has recently been awarded and will implement a two-year (optional three-year) mission support program to enable USAID to pivot into this journey to self-reliance (J2SR).

To support this journey, the J2SR program will support USAID/KEA to understand context, align programs, collect data, understand complexity, and apply learning to program adaptation.

Scope of Work: The MSP program, implemented by SoCha LLC, seeks short-term consultants to serve as enumerators for in-person and/or remote site visits of USAID activities being implemented by its partners in specific counties in Kenya.

The consultant will be contracted by SoCha and will report directly to the M&V Coordinator or a designated Team Leader.

Roles and Responsibilities

The enumerator will support the team leader in undertaking the following tasks:

Support data collection planning, coordination, and logistics.

Review and pilot tools, both quantitative and qualitative.

Seek out respondents who fit the suggested profiles in assigned locations.

Gather and accurately record responses on qualitative and quantitative questionnaires

Submit complete and accurate questionnaires, in format determined by the Team Leader

Recognize and give account of problems in obtaining data and provide useful feedback

Provide daily briefings to the team leader and other relevant staff.

Participate in regular check-in calls and debriefs with the MSP staff.

Deliverables

The following deliverables will be required:

Feedback on data collection tools

Report on the pilot test

Qualitative and quantitative datasets

Daily briefing notes and transcripts

Other items as required by the team leader

Minimum qualifications and experience

Minimum of undergraduate degree in agriculture, agribusiness and social sciences.

At least two-three years of experience in undertaking qualitative and quantitative data collection.

Experience working with USAID projects preferred.

Strong communication skills both written and verbal

Professional, reliable, deadline-oriented, team player.

Location: Kenya, with a preference for individuals living or able to travel to the following counties: Kitui, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, and Siaya.

LOE or Contract Length:

The consultant is expected to start working in August 2020, for a period of approximately 30-40 days over a period of three months.

How to apply:

To lodge an application, please lodge CV via the following link: https://jobs.socha.net/enumerator-msp/