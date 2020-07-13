Monday July 13, 2020 – Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has revoked the licence of Endmor Steel Millers, located in Syokimau.

This is after an expose was aired on Citizen TV on Sunday.

Residents accuse the company of releasing toxic and carcinogenic gases at night.

Addressing the media at his office, Mutua revealed that the move to shut down the factory was in a bid to protect residents from further environmental pollution.

“They will close down by this evening.”

“There is a matter pending in Court by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and has to be concluded.”

“All we had to do was stop them from operating.”

“The company will only resume after it complies,” Mutua said.

The Governor cited the need to safeguard the lives of his County residents whose respiratory systems were reportedly being affected by the pollution as the reason behind the closure of the said company.

The county boss further highlighted the plight of Syokimau residents who were facing the Covid19 pandemic alongside the threat posed by pollution.

Endmor Steel Millers is located just after Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) along Mombasa Highway.

