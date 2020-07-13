Monday July 13, 2020 – Labour Cabinet Secretary, Simon Chelugui, is in deep trouble after going against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order to resume church services as from Tuesday, July 14th.

Chelugui attended a church service at St. Joseph Catholic Church Kituro in Baringo County that had a number of congregants present.

On Monday, July 6, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued strict guidelines, including those developed by the interfaith council for the reopening of places of worship.

The Chairperson of the Interfaith Council, Archbishop Anthony Muheria, revealed, a day after Uhuru’s announcement, that churches would reopen their doors on Tuesday, July 14th.

Chelugui was not the only leader in attendance at the church service with Baringo County Assembly Speaker, David Kiplangat, and Baringo County Commissioner, Henry Wafula, also present.

Speaking during the service, the CS lauded the Government and the church for working hand in hand to cater to the spiritual needs of the people.

“The church has stood with the Government, the Government has also stood with the church to move on because the church gives spiritual nourishment,” he noted.

After the service, the church conducted a fundraiser for the completion of the main sanctuary that was under construction.

Leaders in the church asked the Government to allow for more services to take place now that congregations had been limited to 100 people.

“The little we have now is better than nothing, we could even appreciate if we got two to three more services on a Sunday so that we can reach more people,” noted the church leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST