Monday July 13, 2020 – Laikipia Women Representative, Catherine Waruguru, has attacked Deputy President William Ruto for disrespecting the President by engaging in early political campaigns for the 2022 presidential elections.

Waruguru, who recently jumped ship into Uhuru’s handshake canoe, said Ruto was the biggest pretender in Kenyan politics because he is busy sabotaging Uhuru’s agenda for the country and playing victim at the same time.

Waruguru was speaking in Solio village on Sunday during the distribution of food to vulnerable families affected by the coronavirus pandemic as well as awarding cheques, tents, and tanks to various women and youth groups in the area.

The vocal lawmaker said that Ruto should shelve his 2022 political ambitions and respect the president’s desire for the Mt Kenya region to support someone else in the 2022 presidential elections.

“The Kikuyu kingpin is Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto failed the exam, he is leading a rebellion and disrespecting the president, Uhuru called us and told Ruto ‘after my 10 years I will lead your campaigns’ but Ruto became impatient,” she said

