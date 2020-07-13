Monday July 13, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenyans to brace themselves for tough times ahead as a result of Covid-19, saying the worst is just a month or two away.

Speaking during an interview, State Hous’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita, indicated that infections in the country may peak between the months of August and September.

“Working with what the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) chaired by former Senator Mutahi Kagwe has, what the experts in that infrastructure have indicated is that we expect to peak anywhere between August and September.”

“And really, we’ve seen so many iterations to previously held beliefs around this virus that continue to be shuttered week on week.”

“There’s always some new information cropping up, is the strain in Kenya different from the strain in the UK for example and does it manifest itself with a different level of ferocity?” he posed.

Waita noted that the Government’s decision to reopen the country phase by phase was informed by expert advice from scientists and medics in the country,

Observing the effect the pandemic had had on the economy, Waita stated that it was the President’s main priority to ensure the economy roars back to life.

He noted that various measures being implemented, from tax cuts to setting guidelines for re-opening of various industries, were meant to spur growth.

“There are certain sectors where we’ve managed to partially keep them going, such as in the hospitality sector.”

“We took a decision to keep the take-away businesses going, small restaurants that were able to abide by their protocols.”

“Quite a number of businesses established shifted bases.”

“The manufacturing sector has been chugging along, big challenges around demand is what has affected them most.”

“But we’ve managed to keep a lot of businesses particularly on the agricultural side running,” he stated.

