Monday July 13, 2020 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP), Babu Owino, has launched an ambitious plan to offer scholarships to deserving students across the country.

This comes even as he embarked on plans to set up a website where students can access learning materials.

Addressing the press, Babu detailed how students across the country could apply for the scholarships through the platform he was launching.

“We are going to come up with a mobile application where students are going to subscribe.”

“Then we will get their details through the app and the website then communicate to deserving ones.”

“We know how we will vet our students because we will have a committee who will do that work. Having gone through the whole system we know how we will work around it,” he stated.

Owino said that the launch of the program will be held at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, once complete.

He added that the website will have learning content that will vary from past papers and answers, tutorials and short notes for various subjects.

The website is expected to be launched after a month and students from across the country can access learning materials.

Babu also promised to continue with his online classes that have attracted international attention from the United Nations and the Voice of America (VOA) and are streamed through his social media platforms.

The legislator clarified that the scholarship and the website will only cater to high school students but it could be extended to other levels of education.

“We, for now, are dealing with secondary from Form One to Form Four, but if there is public demand we can see how to consider primary and university students,” he explained.

Babu promised more contributions to the Kenyan education system when schools resume in the proposed reopening of January 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST