Monday July 13, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga landed in the country yesterday from Dubai where he had gone to undergo what was described as a minor surgery.

The plane carrying Raila touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at around 9:39 pm.

The ODM leader jetted into the country aboard a private jet that was hired by the State.

The jet, an Airbus A318-112(CJ) Elite A6-CAS, MS4211 was the same one used by Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, and Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed, who traveled to Dubai to see Raila on Thursday, July 9th.

But according to reports, Raila will not make public appearances for two weeks after arriving in Kenya because he is expected to self-quarantine at home in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Unlike past occasions when Raila was met at the airport by thousands of supporters after returning from trips abroad, little fanfare characterised his arrival from Dubai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST