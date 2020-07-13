Monday July 13, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, arrived back in the country on Sunday, July 12th, from Dubai where he had traveled to undergo what was described as a minor surgery.

Raila landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) aboard a private jet at around 9.39 p.m.

According to sources, President Uhuru Kenyatta personally chartered the private jet to bring Baba back home.

The jet, an Airbus A318-112(CJ) Elite A6-CAS, MS4211 was the same one used by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed, who traveled to Dubai to see Raila on Thursday, July 9th.

The jet carrying the ODM leader departed Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai at 5:13 p.m on Sunday, and arrived the same day at 9:39 p.m.

As reported earlier, there was no grand reception for Raila at JKIA and he will not make any public appearance for the next two weeks as he was expected to self-quarantine at home in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Unlike past occasions when Raila was met at the airport by thousands of supporters after returning from trips abroad, little fanfare characterised his arrival from Dubai.

“Baba would have been welcomed by his supporters, but I don’t think that will be the case.”

“To me the important thing is that the surgery went on well and he is recovering well at least by the reports that we have heard far seen,” ODM chairman, John Mbadi, had told reporters.

