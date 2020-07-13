We are a leading outpatient care & day care medical Centre in Nairobi.

We are seeking to hire a motivated & qualified candidate for the position of a Senior Accountant.

Are you interested in being part of a team delivering world class healthcare in hands you can trust?

If so, then this is what will be expected of you:

Job Summary: The Senior Accountant job exists to prepare financial reports, perform account reconciliations, maintain the general ledger, prepare tax returns, assist with audit preparations, and perform other accounting duties as assigned.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Assisting with annual financial and tax audit preparations.

Custodian of accounts documents i.e. receipt books, cheque books, and other documents associated with accounting.

Review and recommend modification to accounting systems and procedures.

Preparing revenue projections and forecasting expenditure.

Reviewing journal entries of junior accountants to ensure accuracy.

Investigating and resolving audit findings, account discrepancies, and issues of non-compliance.

Making recommendations based on analysis and status of reserves, assets and expenditures.

Produce error free accounting reports and interpret the data.

Coordinating accounting functions and programs.

Maintaining and reconciliation of various ledger, bank accounts, budgetary control reports and expenditure control.

Balance the debt and the credit level of the company and ensure smooth operation.

Follow up of reconciling items for clearance.

Performing other accounting duties and supporting junior staff as required or assigned.

Professional Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance required.

Working knowledge of tax laws and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles as well as IFRS

Strong financial analysis skills.

At least CPA II or ACCA equivalent

Registered member of ICPAK or any other equivalent will be an added advantage

4+ years’ experience in accounting/auditing

Hospital experience will be an added advantage

Competencies:

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Strong leadership qualities.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Particularly with Excel. Proficiency in ERP also required.

Ability to train and manage staff

Ability to work with little to no supervision

Highest level of integrity

How to Apply

Please send your application including your updated CV to human-resource@medantaafricare.com by close of business on 17th July 2020.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

We are an equal opportunity employer.

We do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant because of race, gender, religion, nationality, physical or mental disability, age or sexual orientation.