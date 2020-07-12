Saturday, July 11, 2020 – Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, has finally admitted that she indeed had sexual relations with singer August Alsina.

Jada brought herself to the Red Table on Friday where she sat down with her husband, Will Smith, to address recent allegations made by Alsina.

Last month, August Alsina shocked the world when he revealed that he had been romantically involved with Jada for years with the blessings of Will Smith.

While Jada initially dismissed the allegations as ‘absolutely not true’, she has admitted that she had a romantic relationship with Alsina but claimed that she had separated with Will.

“We were over,” she says.

“From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

However, their marriage is still as strong as ever and they joked about it using a famous line from Will’s popular movie Bad Boys for Life.

“We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life.” Jada and Will said in unison at the end of the show.

Netizens are having a field day trolling Jada after she termed her affair with Alsina an ‘entanglement’ and we have sampled a few.

Watch the video and reaction below.

The full Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Red Table Talk about August Alsina pic.twitter.com/PccIsOhRLz — c (@chuuzus) July 10, 2020









