Sunday, July 12, 2020 – Two terror suspects were arrested on Saturday evening bydetectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and the Special Services Unit (SSU).

The two, Mohamed Ahmed Bisher, 59, and Nasanga Ibrahim, 68, were found in possession of explosive devices, detonators, detonating cords, safety fuses and boosters.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced the arrests in a statement shared on their social media pages and stated that the suspects are in lawful custody as further investigations continue.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.