Saturday, July 11, 2020 – Face masks will be part of our lives for the foreseeable future unless someone finds a cure or vaccine for the Coronavirus.

However, it seems some people are not keen to wear masks despite recommendations from medics thus putting themselves at risk of contracting the COVID-19.

A case in point is this guy, Richard Rose, (in photo) who bragged on social media that he will never wear a face mask only for him to end up contracting Covid-19 and becoming one of the many people who have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Had this guy worn a mask, he could possibly be alive today but he is now being used as an example to people still not convinced that face masks help in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

