Saturday, 11 July 2020 – After Sherlyne Anyango quit her job at Citizen TV to become a socialite and a high end flesh peddler, she seems to be getting the attention of A-List Kenyan celebrities, among them comedian Eric Omondi.

The skinny comedian, whose thirst for ladies is well known with reports going round that she has several baby mamas apart from Jacque Maribe , performed a steamy skit with Sherlyne Anyango and left men with wishful thinking.

Omondi massaged Anyango’s famous derriere while she was lying in bed half-naked and by just looking at this steamy video, the whopper starved comedian must have chewed her.

The things some of these Kenyan celebrities do to chase clout are just crazy.

Watch the steamy video of Eric Omondi and Sherlyne Anyango in bed, almost bonking each other.

The Kenyan DAILY POST